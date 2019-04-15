Athletics' Sean Manaea: Extends throwing distance

Manaea (shoulder) is throwing from a distance of 120 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The new distance represents a nice bump up for Manaea, who was throwing from 90 feet out in late March. The southpaw continues on track to return at some point this summer following his September 2018 surgery. Manaea will likely increase his throwing distance again in the near future and eventually graduate to bullpen sessions.

More News
Our Latest Stories