Manaea hurled 6.2 innings against the Angels on Friday, yielding one run on six hits and three walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw was impressive in the outing, keeping the Angels from scoring until the seventh frame. Opposing pitcher Shohei Ohtani put up a strong performance of his own, however, preventing Manaea from ending up in the win column. Still, it was a promising outing for Manaea, who racked up 17 swinging strikes en route to his sixth quality start of the season. He is tentatively slated to make his next start at Seattle on Wednesday.