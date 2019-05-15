Athletics' Sean Manaea: Faring well in side sessions

Manaea has completed three bullpen sessions at extended spring training and has thus far avoided any setbacks in his recovery from left shoulder surgery, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Perhaps more encouraging than Manaea's lack of setbacks is the fact that his fastball velocity has been sitting in low 90s, roughly on par with where it was before he was shut down with the shoulder issue last August. Even if his velocity holds steady when he ultimately goes on a minor-league rehab assignment later this summer, Manaea will need to prove he can locate his changeup effectively before the Athletics consider bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. He's tentatively trending toward a return to the Athletics at some point in August or September.