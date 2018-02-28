Athletics' Sean Manaea: Feeling good after simulated game
Manaea (back) thought his simulated game went well Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 26-year-old lefty threw 30 to 35 pitches without issues. He was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus league start with back tightness but expects to take his turn in the rotation in a few days. It appears that he'll be fully recovered by the time the regular season begins.
