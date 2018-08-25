Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets 12th win

Manaea (12-9) allowed one unearned run on five hits in a win over the Twins on Friday, striking out one and walking one in five innings.

Manaea allowed no extra-base hits and threw 50 of 67 pitches for strikes, handing it over to the bullpen who then tossed four hitless innings. Last year Manaea posted a 7.9 K/9 through 29 starts and this year has a 6.1 K/9 in 27 starts, but he's been much better about reducing the number of hits (.268 batting average against last year compared to a .232 opponent batting average this year). He's matched his win total from last year, and will look to keep it going in his next start against the Astros in Houston.