Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets 12th win
Manaea (12-9) allowed one unearned run on five hits in a win over the Twins on Friday, striking out one and walking one in five innings.
Manaea allowed no extra-base hits and threw 50 of 67 pitches for strikes, handing it over to the bullpen who then tossed four hitless innings. Last year Manaea posted a 7.9 K/9 through 29 starts and this year has a 6.1 K/9 in 27 starts, but he's been much better about reducing the number of hits (.268 batting average against last year compared to a .232 opponent batting average this year). He's matched his win total from last year, and will look to keep it going in his next start against the Astros in Houston.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Shelled for six earned runs•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rebounds with quality start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Lasts 2.2 innings in loss•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Nabs 10th win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Takes seventh loss Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows two runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...