Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets close to $4 million

Manaea agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the A's, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This was the big lefty's second of four years as an arbitration-eligible player. He had a successful return from injury and will look to build back up his innings in 2020.

