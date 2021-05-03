Manaea didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Orioles. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out five across five innings.

Manaea ended his winning streak at three starts, and this outing was a step in the wrong direction given how good he'd been pitching of late -- he had allowed a combined four earned runs over his previous 24 innings (four starts) before Sunday's appearance. The left-hander owns a strong 3.48 ERA, however, and he will try to return to the winning ways in his next scheduled start -- tabbed for next week at home against the Rays.