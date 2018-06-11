Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes 7.1 innings against Royals
Manaea didn't factor into the decision against the Royals on Sunday, despite giving up just two earned runs on six hits over 7.1 strong innings, striking out six and walking none as Oakland eventually prevailed 3-2.
Manaea had cooled down recently after a blistering start to the season, but he put in his best outing since April in this contest, and was unlucky not to receive enough run support to put him in a line for a victory that ultimately went to Blake Treinen. Manaea's numbers on the season still look solid despite his recent struggles, as he's got a 3.49 ERA and an impressive 0.99 WHIP through 80.1 innings. However, he's now given up at least one home run in eight consecutive starts, so he'll need to curb the long balls if he wants to get his ERA back to where it was during his dominant start to the year.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Surrenders three-run blast in sixth loss•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Hit hard by D-backs in loss•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Struggles through five innings•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Beats Red Sox with quality start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows four runs in loss Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...