Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes 7.1 innings against Royals

Manaea didn't factor into the decision against the Royals on Sunday, despite giving up just two earned runs on six hits over 7.1 strong innings, striking out six and walking none as Oakland eventually prevailed 3-2.

Manaea had cooled down recently after a blistering start to the season, but he put in his best outing since April in this contest, and was unlucky not to receive enough run support to put him in a line for a victory that ultimately went to Blake Treinen. Manaea's numbers on the season still look solid despite his recent struggles, as he's got a 3.49 ERA and an impressive 0.99 WHIP through 80.1 innings. However, he's now given up at least one home run in eight consecutive starts, so he'll need to curb the long balls if he wants to get his ERA back to where it was during his dominant start to the year.