Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes four innings in no-decision
Manaea allowed three runs on seven hits in four innings Tuesday against the Astros, striking out four and walking one in a no-decision.
Manaea was lifted after throwing 83 pitches (59 strikes), marking the first time in seven starts that the lefty didn't go at least five innings. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Manaea had thrown five consecutive quality starts. The 26-year-old still sports a respectable 3.44 ERA and an excellent 0.99 WHIP to go along with a .213 batting average against. He'll have one more start before the All-Star break, a matchup against the Giants in San Francisco.
