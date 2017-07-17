Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes seven innings in victory

Manaea allowed two earned runs over seven innings and picked up the win in Sunday's victory over the Indians. He allowed five hits and posted an 8:3 K:BB in the game.

Manaea continues to throw the ball well for the Athletics and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of 11 starts, a span over which he has lowered his ERA from 5.52 to 3.68. He will look to keep things going in his next start later this week against the Mets.