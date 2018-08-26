Athletics' Sean Manaea: Heads to DL with shoulder issue

The Athletics placed Manaea on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left shoulder impingement.

No injury was reported during Manaea's most recent start Friday against the Twins, though it's worth noting that he was pulled after throwing just 67 pitches in the victory and giving up one unearned run on five hits and one walk. Manaea's velocity has been dipping steadily since the beginning of the season, but the southpaw has still performed effectively, managing a 3.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 27 starts. There's no indication that Manaea's setback is viewed as an especially significant one, so the Athletics may only need to get by without him for one or two turns through the rotation.

