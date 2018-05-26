Athletics' Sean Manaea: Hit hard by D'backs in loss Friday

Manaea (5-5) allowed six runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out two and walking two in a losing effort.

Manaea allowed four extra-base hits on the evening, the last of which was a two-run triple by Paul Goldschmidt that knocked him out of the game in the fourth. This was Manaea's shortest start of the year, and the first time he's given up more than four runs in an outing. After a fantastic April -- in which he allowed just four earned runs across five starts -- Manaea has allowed a total of 21 earned runs through five starts in May, bringing his ERA to 3.34 on the year. His next start will be against the Rays at home.