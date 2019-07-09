Athletics' Sean Manaea: Hit hard in first rehab apppearance

Manaea (shoulder) was charged with a loss in High-A Stockton's defeat at the hands of Visalia on Monday, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a wild pitch over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Manaea's first taste of game action since September 2018 didn't exactly go smoothly. The recovering left-hander worked up to 43 pitches, 32 of which found the strike zone, and he was partly victimized by a pair of errors behind him. Manaea will look for better results in his next outing, which should also come with the Ports later in the week.

More News
Our Latest Stories