Athletics' Sean Manaea: Hit hard in first rehab apppearance
Manaea (shoulder) was charged with a loss in High-A Stockton's defeat at the hands of Visalia on Monday, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a wild pitch over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.
Manaea's first taste of game action since September 2018 didn't exactly go smoothly. The recovering left-hander worked up to 43 pitches, 32 of which found the strike zone, and he was partly victimized by a pair of errors behind him. Manaea will look for better results in his next outing, which should also come with the Ports later in the week.
