Manaea (5-2) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three in six scoreless innings, earning the win in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The lefty entered an enticing matchup (at home against the Diamondbacks) and didn't disappoint. Manaea labored a bit through the first couple innings, but made it through six innings on 111 pitches and lowered his ERA to 3.09. He's been superb of late, having allowed just two earned runs over 26.2 innings in his last four starts, and is expected to next pitch Monday against the Angels.