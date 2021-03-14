Manaea, who allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk while recording four strikeouts over three innings in a Cactus League win over the Reds on Saturday, saw his fastball top out at 94 mph during the outing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The radar-gun reading is particularly relevant when considering Manaea's velocity was down in recent seasons as he focused on improving his command. Manaea was able to combine both power and location consistently Saturday, and his ability to keep the fastball at no less than 93 mph was partly a testament to an offseason workout regimen which focused on mobility and durability.