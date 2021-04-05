Manaea (0-1) picked up the loss Sunday against the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings, striking out four while walking three.

The Astros' bats were going all series, as they scored 35 runs in 36 innings, and Manaea couldn't do anything to slow them down. They got on him right away, scoring in each of the first three innings. Kyle Tucker hit a solo shot in the first, while Jason Castro followed up with a two-run homer in the second. Yuli Gurriel added two more with a third-inning double. It's a disappointing beginning to the season for Manaea, who started last year slowly as well, struggling to a 9.00 ERA in his first four starts. He'll face the Astros again in his second start of the year, which should come in Houston on Friday.