Athletics' Sean Manaea: Lasts just 5.2 innings in no-decision

Manaea allowed four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out just two batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

This wasn't Manaea's sharpest showing, and the two punchouts were his fewest in a start since returning from the disabled list May 15. It was a rare off outing, though. The lefty has been a decent fantasy asset this season with a 3.82 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 for the campaign, and his eight wins are a solid total considering he's pitching for a basement-dwelling club. Manaea projects to face Toronto at the Rogers Centre in his next start.