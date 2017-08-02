Athletics' Sean Manaea: Lasts only three frames thanks to unearned runs

Manaea (8-6) pitched just three innings against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up six runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk in a 10-4 loss.

Things went wrong for him from the very beginning, with Gorkys Hernandez's leadoff double and Yonder Alonso's error two batters later sparking a rally that saw the Giants bat around in the first inning. Of course, outings like this one have been precious rare for Manaea, who's been turning in generally fantasy-relevant results in his sophomore campaign. He's had some jitters here and there, as all young pitchers do, but fantasy owners should expect the 25-year-old to get back on track soon, with Sunday's start against the Angels presenting a fine opportunity to do so.