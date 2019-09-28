Athletics' Sean Manaea: Likeliest Wild Card Game starter?
Manaea may be the likeliest candidate to start the American League Wild Card Game against the Rays on Wednesday due to both his performance since coming off the injured list and Tampa's left-handed-heavy lineup, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Mike Fiers is considered the other realistic alternative for the one-game playoff, and he posted a 1-0 record, 2.25 ERA and .171 BAA across 12.0 innings over two starts versus the Rays this season. However, Manaea has been positively dominant over his five starts since making his delayed season debut, generating a 4-0 record, 1.21 ERA and 30:7 K:BB across 29.2 innings. The Rays have also been about average hitting against southpaws, posting a .256/.326/.422 collective line with a .319 wOBA versus that handedness on the season while striking out at a 25.6 percent clip. Manager Bob Melvin is expected to announce his decision within the next couple of days, and if Manaea does get the call, he'll be working on a solid five days' rest.
