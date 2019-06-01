Athletics' Sean Manaea: Live batting practice scheduled
Manaea (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Reports last week suggested that Manaea would throw a live batting practice session in the first week of June, and he remains on that schedule. He's making steady progress in his return from September shoulder surgery but is not expected to be back in action until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Throws bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set to face hitters soon•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Faring well in side sessions•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Encouraging bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Bullpen set for Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Extends throwing distance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...