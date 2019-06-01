Athletics' Sean Manaea: Live batting practice scheduled

Manaea (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Reports last week suggested that Manaea would throw a live batting practice session in the first week of June, and he remains on that schedule. He's making steady progress in his return from September shoulder surgery but is not expected to be back in action until after the All-Star break.

