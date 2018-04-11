Athletics' Sean Manaea: Logs another strong outing
Manaea (1-2) got the loss on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking one in Oakland's 4-0 defeat to the Dodgers.
He didn't get rewarded with the win for the effort but it was nonetheless a third straight solid start from the 26-year-old left-hander to begin the season, as Manaea is now the owner of a 1.74 ERA and a sparkling 0.77 WHIP through 22.2 innings this year. His ratios aren't likely to stay that ridiculous all year (he'd be a Cy Young candidate if they did) but he certainly has the look of a pitcher who has taken a step forward. He'll look keep the hot start rolling in his next outing against the White Sox on April 16.
