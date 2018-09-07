Athletics' Sean Manaea: Long shot to pitch this season
Manaea (shoulder) is optimistic he'll pitch again this season, but the A's are considering it a long shot, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea began strengthening exercises Monday, but he's still a long ways off from returning from the disabled list. More news on a timetable for his return should surface as he makes strides in his rehab, although it's safe to assume Manaea won't be back this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Starts strengthening exercises•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Unlikely to return in 2018•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Could be dealing with significant injury•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Heads to DL with shoulder issue•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets 12th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...