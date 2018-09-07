Athletics' Sean Manaea: Long shot to pitch this season

Manaea (shoulder) is optimistic he'll pitch again this season, but the A's are considering it a long shot, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea began strengthening exercises Monday, but he's still a long ways off from returning from the disabled list. More news on a timetable for his return should surface as he makes strides in his rehab, although it's safe to assume Manaea won't be back this season.