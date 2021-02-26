Manaea is already looking more confident and efficient with his pre-delivery movement during early bullpen sessions after some targeted offseason training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw went into the offseason with some momentum after going 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA over his final seven regular-season starts, and he got right to working on improving certain physical and mental aspects of his game. Manaea worked with a trainer on improving mobility and durability that strengthened his internal abductors, leading to what appears to be improved mechanics. The 29-year-old also put in time with mental performance coach and former college teammate Tyler Pazik to sharpen his confidence and killer instinct on the mound, a resource he plans to continue availing himself of during the regular season.