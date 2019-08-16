Athletics' Sean Manaea: May have trouble rejoining rotation
Manaea (shoulder) could have a hard time cracking the rotation upon returning to health, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea has been on the injured list for the entire season, and even though he's closing in on a return, skipper Bob Melvin noted that if everyone is pitching well, it'll be tough to find a spot for him in the rotation. He has options remaining, so Oakland may elect to send him to Triple-A Las Vegas once activated.
