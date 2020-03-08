Athletics' Sean Manaea: Misses bats in third spring turn

Manaea recorded six strikeouts and allowed four earned runs on four hits over three innings in a Cactus League split-squad loss to the Reds on Friday.

The line underscores what a mixed bag Manaea's start was, but the left-hander, who continued to refine his slider during the outing, was pleased with the work he got in, noting he "made some competitive pitches and they [Indians hitters] took some good swings on them," according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Two of those hacks came from Scott Schebler and Matt Davidson, who tagged Manaea for a double and three-run home run, respectively. Through three spring starts, the 28-year-old now sports an unsightly 14.90 ERA, although he also has 10 strikeouts through 7.2 innings.