Athletics' Sean Manaea: Moves to 9-6 with win
Manaea (9-6) got the win against the Giants on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out one and walking one in Oakland's 6-2 victory.
It was the fourth win in his last six starts for the left-hander, putting him one shy of double-digit victories heading into the All-Star break. He hasn't been posting gaudy strikeout numbers with 83 in 123.2 innings, but Manaea has shown to be a solid contributor in terms of ratios, as he's got a 3.42 ERA and a sparkling 0.99 WHIP. He's also holding opponents to a .214 average so far this season.
