Athletics' Sean Manaea: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Manaea (shoulder) will make his next rehab start at Triple-A Las Vegas and is set to throw around 75 pitches, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manaea tossed 3.2 scoreless frames during his last outing with High-A Stockton, proving that he's ready to rehab at a higher level. He'll likely require at least two or three starts with the Aviators before Oakland considers activating the southpaw from the 60-day injured list, however.