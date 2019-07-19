Athletics' Sean Manaea: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Manaea (shoulder) will make his next rehab start at Triple-A Las Vegas and is set to throw around 75 pitches, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manaea tossed 3.2 scoreless frames during his last outing with High-A Stockton, proving that he's ready to rehab at a higher level. He'll likely require at least two or three starts with the Aviators before Oakland considers activating the southpaw from the 60-day injured list, however.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Much better in latest rehab start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another rehab start on tap•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Struggles again in rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Continues rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Hit hard in first rehab apppearance•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rehab assignment scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...