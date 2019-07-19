Athletics' Sean Manaea: Much better in latest rehab start
Manaea (shoulder) fired 3.2 scoreless innings in High-A Stockton's win over Lancaster on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts.
There were multiple aspects of Manaea's outing that were encouraging, beginning with the scoreless line. After all, the left-hander had surrendered nine earned runs over his first two turns against High-A bats, which was reason for at least mild concern. Then, Manaea also worked all the way up to 64 pitches, 39 of which found the strike zone. This was likely the type of performance the Athletics needed to see from the 27-year-old before bumping up the organizational ladder to continue his rehab assignment, but time will tell of Manaea is destined for at least one more appearance with the Ports.
