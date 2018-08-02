Athletics' Sean Manaea: Nabs 10th win
Manaea (10-7) picked up the win Wednesday in an 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.
It's the southpaw's third quality start in his last four outings and 13th of the season. Manaea hasn't been able to completely recapture his dynamic early-season form, but he does have a 3.37 ERA and 21:6 K:BB in 34.2 innings over his last six starts. He'll look to keep his momentum going Tuesday at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Takes seventh loss Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Moves to 9-6 with win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes four innings in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Throws seven innings in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Notches eighth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...