Athletics' Sean Manaea: Nabs 10th win

Manaea (10-7) picked up the win Wednesday in an 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

It's the southpaw's third quality start in his last four outings and 13th of the season. Manaea hasn't been able to completely recapture his dynamic early-season form, but he does have a 3.37 ERA and 21:6 K:BB in 34.2 innings over his last six starts. He'll look to keep his momentum going Tuesday at home against the Dodgers.