Athletics' Sean Manaea: Named AL Wild Card Game starter

Manaea will start in the American League Wild Card Game against the Rays on Wednesday.

The southpaw quickly returned to form after returning from left shoulder surgery that left him sidelined since September 2018, and will now get the chance to help Oakland advance in its sudden-death contest against the Rays. In five starts in 2019, Manaea carries a 4-0 record with an ERA of 1.21 with a 0.78 WHIP. Wednesday's matchup against the Rays should be favorable given the large number of lefties in Tampa's lineup.