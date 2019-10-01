Athletics' Sean Manaea: Named AL Wild Card Game starter
Manaea will start in the American League Wild Card Game against the Rays on Wednesday.
The southpaw quickly returned to form after returning from left shoulder surgery that left him sidelined since September 2018, and will now get the chance to help Oakland advance in its sudden-death contest against the Rays. In five starts in 2019, Manaea carries a 4-0 record with an ERA of 1.21 with a 0.78 WHIP. Wednesday's matchup against the Rays should be favorable given the large number of lefties in Tampa's lineup.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Likeliest Wild Card Game starter?•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Earns fourth straight win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Picks up third win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Earns second win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Dominates Tigers for first win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Slated to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...