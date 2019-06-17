Athletics' Sean Manaea: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that Manaea (shoulder) would pitch in one more simulated game at extended spring training before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Manaea relayed that he felt "great" while throwing "a lot of strikes" during 45-pitch simulated game Saturday. With Manaea reporting no renewed discomfort in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder a day later, he'll test himself against hitters in Arizona once more, likely covering around 60 pitches. The Athletics had been targeting late July or early August for Manaea's return to the big club, but based on where he's currently at in his recovery, there seems to be growing optimism the 26-year-old could be ready to go shortly after the All-Star break in mid-July.