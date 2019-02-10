Athletics' Sean Manaea: Nears start of throwing program

Manaea (shoulder) is expected to begin a throwing program later this week, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw has been out since late August with a shoulder injury and could miss the entire 2019 campaign as a result of shoulder surgery he underwent in September. That said, it seems that Manaea is making steady progress in his rehab program. It's unclear if this positive development moves his return timetable at all, but things should clear up as he makes more progress toward a return to the mound.

