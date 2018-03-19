Athletics' Sean Manaea: New battery mate pays immediate dividends
Manaea, who recorded three strikeouts and allowed an earned run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a Saturday 4-1 Cactus League loss to the Mariners, came away impressed with debuting backstop Jonathan Lucroy, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "He's very well prepared," Manaea said, "and he definitely takes charge and controls the entire diamond. Having a guy like that, especially with the time and knowledge that he has, is huge."
Manaea had the distinction of being the first Athletics hurler to kick the proverbial tires on Lucroy, who helped the left-hander whittle his spring ERA down to 2.53 with some savvy on-the-fly adjustments and solid overall game management. Given Jharel Cotton's season-ending elbow injury, Manaea's importance to the makeshift starting rotation increases even further. His solid spring offers reason for optimism, as do the results generated during his initial opportunity to work with his new backstop.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Continues strong spring Sunday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Sharp in Tuesday's return•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Returns to mound Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scheduled to start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Feeling good after simulated game•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Will throw simulated game Wednesday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...