Athletics' Sean Manaea: Next start pushed back
Manaea, who was originally scheduled to start Wednesday against the Orioles, had his next outing pushed to Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander rebounded from a difficult three-start stretch in his most recent outing, delivering a quality start against the Astros last Friday. The rescheduling wasn't particularly tied in to Manaea, although the extra rest is likely to help the diminishing velocity he's recently experienced. However, the overriding reason for the move was to accommodate Daniel Gossett, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville and took the hill Wednesday.
