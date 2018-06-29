Athletics' Sean Manaea: Notches eighth win
Manaea (8-6) picked up the win Thursday against the Tigers. He allowed two runs over 6.0 innings, notching two strikeouts while issuing one walk.
Though Manaea was hardly fooling any Tigers hitters with just two punchouts, the lefty was still effective and put his team in position to get the victory. He has now won each of his last three decisions, allowing just six runs over 19.0 innings. He's lined up to make his next start Tuesday against the Padres.
