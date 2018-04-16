Athletics' Sean Manaea: Notches second win Sunday
Manaea (2-2) picked up the win against the Mariners on Sunday, striking out four over seven innings while allowing one run on two hits and two walks.
A solo homer was the only blemish on the day, as Manaea allowed just one run for the third time in his four starts this season. The lefty has allowed four long balls and isn't racking up a ton of strikeouts, but otherwise the 26-year-old looks poised for a breakout season, as he sports stellar ratios with a 1.63 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. He'll look to keep rolling when he takes the hill Saturday against the Red Sox.
