Manaea did not suffer an injury after being struck by a line drive during his start Thursday, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

Manaea was hit on his throwing elbow by a line drive off the bat of Eric Hosmer. However, he continued to pitch after being checked on by the trainer and told the media after the game there is no injury besides a bruise. Manaea has had a strong spring training to this point, racking up a 9:3 K:BB across 6.2 innings.