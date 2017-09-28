Athletics' Sean Manaea: On mound Thursday
Manaea (back) is good to go for Thursday's start against the Rangers.
Manaea will make his final start of the 2017 season in Texas after missing his previous outing due to a minor back issue. The left-hander has accumulated a 4.56 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 28 starts this season, and allowed two earned runs over five innings during his win against the Rangers in late August.
