Manaea (3-2) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Red Sox after giving up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk while fanning two across two innings.
Manaea had his worst outing of the season by a wide margin, as he had recorded six straight starts of at least five innings but ended that streak abruptly here -- he pitched his shortest outing of the campaign while recording a season-worst mark in hits and runs allowed, and his two strikeouts represent a season-low figure as well. The left-hander will attempt to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Astros.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Flirts with history in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gives up four runs Sunday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Snags third straight win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Blanks Twins on Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Records quality start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets no-decision in quality start•