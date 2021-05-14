Manaea (3-2) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Red Sox after giving up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk while fanning two across two innings.

Manaea had his worst outing of the season by a wide margin, as he had recorded six straight starts of at least five innings but ended that streak abruptly here -- he pitched his shortest outing of the campaign while recording a season-worst mark in hits and runs allowed, and his two strikeouts represent a season-low figure as well. The left-hander will attempt to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Astros.