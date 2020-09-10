Manaea (4-2) picked up the win Thursday against Houston, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four across seven innings. He did not issue a walk.

Manaea was beyond efficient in Thursday's outing, tossing just 61 pitches while allowing two hits and no walks over seven frames. He retired the first 15 hitters he faced before allowing a run on a pair of hits in the sixth. The southpaw certainly could have gone deeper into the tilt, but Oakland manager Bob Melvin opted to hand the final two innings to Jake Diekman and Liam Hendriks, likely due to the fact that both relievers are enjoying fantastic campaigns. After a poor start to his season, Manaea has now won each of his last four starts while allowing just six earned runs across 27.1 innings. He will look to stay on a roll when he takes the ball Tuesday in Colorado.