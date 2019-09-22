Athletics' Sean Manaea: Picks up third win

Manaea (3-0) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings. He earned the win in a blowout against the Rangers.

Manaea had plenty of run support from the get-go, as the Athletics plated nine runs in the first two innings. Only solo shots by Elvis Andrus and Danny Santana tarnished Manaea's performance. The southpaw has been excellent in 23.2 innings since returning from a shoulder injury, posting a 1.14 ERA and 0.80 WHIP while whiffing 25 batters. Expect Manaea to start against the Mariners on Friday in his regular-season finale.