Athletics' Sean Manaea: Picks up win in rehab return
Manaea (shoulder) was credited with the victory in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Albuquerque on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.
Manaea was impressive in his return from a short pause to his rehab program due to side soreness. The left-hander worked up to 91 pitches, and even though he wasn't particularly sharp while getting only 54 of those offerings into the strike zone, it was still encouraging to see him put in a relatively hefty workload. Manaea may be physically ready for activation at this point, but as previously reported, he may not have an immediate spot waiting for him in the Athletics' starting rotation. Consequently, the team may ultimately opt to utilize one of his remaining minor-league options to keep him with the Aviators for the time being.
