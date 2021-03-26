Manaea was credited with his third win of spring in Wednesday's Cactus League victory over the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batsmen across 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The left-hander worked up to just under 80 pitches while facing a dangerous White Sox lineup that boasted plenty of regulars. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports both Manaea and manager Bob Melvin came away pleased with the veteran's ability to consistently pound his fastball inside, as well as the movement on his slider, in what was slated to be the pitcher's penultimate Cactus League start. "He was good again," Melvin said. "He used all his pitches. We're just trying to get his pitch count up and he continues to improve and pitch better."