Athletics' Sean Manaea: Provides strong outing Thursday

Manaea (8-5) allowed three earned runs off seven hits while striking out seven over seven innings during Thursday's no-decision against Toronto.

Besides a couple home runs to Josh Donaldson and Kendrys Morales, Manaea was able to command the strike zone yet again, marking a fourth quality start in his past five outings. This was the first time since May 20 that Manaea didn't record a single base on balls, as the left-hander was able to throw strikes during 68 of his 99 pitches. On the year, the former Indiana State Sycamore has posted an ERA of 3.82 and 1.23 WHIP with an 8.7 K/9 for the A's. He projects to face the Giants in San Francisco for his next start.

