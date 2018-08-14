Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rebounds with quality start
Manaea (11-8) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 7.2 innings in the Athletics' 7-6 win over the Mariners on Monday. He struck out three.
The lefty cruised through his nearly eight innings of work on just 89 pitches, looking exponentially sharper than in a 2.2-inning stint against the Dodgers just six days prior, a start where he'd thrown just 12 less pitches in five fewer innings. Manaea has now generated four quality starts in his last six trips to the mound, going 3-0 with one no-decision in those outings. He's also just one win away from equaling the career high he established last season, a victory he'll look to garner against the Astros in a scheduled turn next Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Lasts 2.2 innings in loss•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Nabs 10th win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Takes seventh loss Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Moves to 9-6 with win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes four innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...