Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rebounds with quality start

Manaea (11-8) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 7.2 innings in the Athletics' 7-6 win over the Mariners on Monday. He struck out three.

The lefty cruised through his nearly eight innings of work on just 89 pitches, looking exponentially sharper than in a 2.2-inning stint against the Dodgers just six days prior, a start where he'd thrown just 12 less pitches in five fewer innings. Manaea has now generated four quality starts in his last six trips to the mound, going 3-0 with one no-decision in those outings. He's also just one win away from equaling the career high he established last season, a victory he'll look to garner against the Astros in a scheduled turn next Saturday.