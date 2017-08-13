Athletics' Sean Manaea: Records one out in horrible start
Manaea gave up six runs on six hits and one walk while recording just one out in Saturday's start against the Orioles.
This may be the worst fantasy start of the year by any pitcher, as Manaea recorded just one out and failed to record a strikeout, all while destroying his owner's ratios. Manaea had a 3.68 ERA back on July 16, but has since given up 20 runs over 19 innings, and at this point it's very difficult to feel comfortable deploying him until he rights the ship. He lines up to pitch in Houston next weekend.
