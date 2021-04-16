Manaea (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven over six innings in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
The lefty was dealing Thursday, fanning seven en route to recording a quality start. The 29-year-old threw 58 of his 82 pitches for strikes and has allowed eight runs in 16.2 innings of work. Manaea is scheduled for his next start on Tuesday against the Twins.
