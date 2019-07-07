Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rehab assignment scheduled

Manaea (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Monday at High-A Stockton, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea was briefly shut down in June due to an oblique issue, but he was able to resume throwing quickly and is now in the final stage of his rehab work. The 27-year-old has been on the injured list all season after undergoing shoulder surgery last September and will likely require multiple appearances in the minors to get back up to speed.

