Athletics' Sean Manaea: Remains ahead of initial timeline
Manaea (shoulder) is beginning his throwing program well ahead of his original timeline, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea underwent shoulder surgery in mid-September and was originally expected to miss all of 2019. Reports in December suggested that he could be back around the All-Star break, and he remains on that more optimistic timeline, barring setbacks.
