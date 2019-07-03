Athletics' Sean Manaea: Resumes rehab work

Manaea (oblique/shoulder) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manaea was shut down from throwing June 23 after experiencing soreness around his right oblique, but his quick return to the mound indicates it was only a minor issue. The 27-year-old appeared to be close to a rehab stint but will likely have to build his arm back up a bit after briefly pausing his rehab program.

